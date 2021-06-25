FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $79.51. 11,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,214. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FirstCash will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Motco purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth $3,014,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

