Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Bought by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,548 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.30% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

FBC stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.74. 299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,844. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Equities analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

