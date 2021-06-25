FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.320-12.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE FLT traded up $5.81 on Friday, reaching $262.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.81. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $308.07.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

