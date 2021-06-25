Flux Price Down 28.9% This Week (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last seven days, Flux has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges. Flux has a total market cap of $22.13 million and approximately $262,871.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.66 or 0.00318536 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00120326 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00180287 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001832 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004607 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 180,116,353 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

