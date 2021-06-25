Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FLYW. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.14.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $39.40 on Monday. Flywire has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $40.15.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

