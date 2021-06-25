Foot Locker Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 5,965 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 839% compared to the average volume of 635 call options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FL. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

Shares of FL opened at $61.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.98. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $544,993.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 12.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 515,161 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,978,000 after buying an additional 56,741 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $46,778,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 1,699.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 266,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 282,992 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 1,215.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,377 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 89,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $990,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

