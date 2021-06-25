Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 230,430 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,430 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.26% of Catalent worth $584,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Catalent by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.69. 565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,206. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

