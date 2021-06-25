Franklin Resources Inc. Has $731.49 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,363,646 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 13,583 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $731,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $17,887,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $462,515,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,337,399 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $108,042,000 after acquiring an additional 180,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.76.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.99. 7,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,034,988. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $53.99 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.68.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.