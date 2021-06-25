Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,447,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004,595 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $559,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 47.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yum China by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Yum China by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Yum China by 2.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Yum China by 1.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,474. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.48. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

