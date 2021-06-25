Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 150,605 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,080,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 150,605 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $424,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.90. 4,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $73.36 and a 52-week high of $160.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.66.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.