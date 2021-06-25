Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 3,590,338 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,804,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,590,338 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Morgan Stanley worth $450,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,520,000 after purchasing an additional 506,401 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $134,196,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.84. The stock had a trading volume of 137,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,344,338. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.76. The firm has a market cap of $163.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

