Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 44,463 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 44,463 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.04% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $549,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,488,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTD traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $1,356.92. The company had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,297.52. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $763.98 and a 52-week high of $1,385.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.