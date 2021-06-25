Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.80

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.79, with a volume of 26933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRU. Scotiabank lowered Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.60.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,467.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.85.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$36.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 12,000.00%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

