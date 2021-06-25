Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,359 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 53,753,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after buying an additional 15,067,867 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after buying an additional 10,954,358 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $146,627,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,241,000 after buying an additional 4,096,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

