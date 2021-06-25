Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.71

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $17.93, with a volume of 15752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULCC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Group news, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $51,186.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 49,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $931,114.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,394 shares in the company, valued at $406,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557 over the last 90 days.

About Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

