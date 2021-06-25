Fundamenta Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $304,810.60 and $633,245.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000923 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00045788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00102133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00163246 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,041.64 or 0.99788909 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,972,301 coins and its circulating supply is 1,028,044 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

