Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.28. Funko posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FNKO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.59.

Funko stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 29,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,627. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.45. Funko has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02.

In related news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 61,899 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $1,382,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 980,014 shares of company stock valued at $22,625,650. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,407,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Funko during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,671,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Funko by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 434,665 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,768,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

