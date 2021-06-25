Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,510

Future (LON:FUTR) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Future from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,321 ($43.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price target on shares of Future in a report on Friday, June 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Future from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 3,140 ($41.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Future has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,265.25 ($42.66).

Get Future alerts:

LON FUTR opened at GBX 3,201.30 ($41.83) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12. Future has a 12 month low of GBX 1,139.52 ($14.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,659.23.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total value of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.