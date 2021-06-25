FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.57. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CATY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $40.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.28. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

