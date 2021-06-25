FY2022 EPS Estimates for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Decreased by Analyst

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of uniQure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for uniQure’s FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

QURE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 31st. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

uniQure stock opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79. uniQure has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $53.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. uniQure’s revenue was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,855,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,303,000 after purchasing an additional 477,408 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after purchasing an additional 701,599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,394,000 after purchasing an additional 98,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 704,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $119,439.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,086,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $188,534.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,619.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,050 shares of company stock worth $993,526 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

