G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.030-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.80 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.600-2.700 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.57.

Shares of GIII opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.98. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

