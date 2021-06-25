Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Up to $68.86

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $68.86, but opened at $70.73. Galapagos shares last traded at $71.32, with a volume of 951 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.45.

Get Galapagos alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.28.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galapagos NV will post -5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,184,000 after purchasing an additional 583,642 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,800,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 225,710 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 465,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,884,000 after purchasing an additional 206,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after buying an additional 113,357 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.