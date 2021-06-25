Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $155.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.00.

GRMN opened at $143.04 on Tuesday. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $145.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

