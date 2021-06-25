Gemsstock Limited Has $20.23 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

Gemsstock Limited cut its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131,840 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF makes up approximately 11.3% of Gemsstock Limited’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gemsstock Limited owned about 4.00% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $20,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SVXY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period.

Shares of SVXY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.87. 143,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,694,040. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $55.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.07.

