General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to post sales of $9.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.41 billion. General Dynamics reported sales of $9.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $39.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.89 billion to $39.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $40.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.22 billion to $41.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

Shares of GD traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.81. 847,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,764. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.57. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,349,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,122,000 after purchasing an additional 184,935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 421,493 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,743,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,887,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

