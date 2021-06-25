General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,617. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.48.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.12. 55,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,638,587. The company has a market cap of $87.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.56. General Motors has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

