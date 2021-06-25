Genus’ (GNS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Genus (LON:GNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,630 ($73.56) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GNS. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday.

GNS opened at GBX 4,888 ($63.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,061.70. Genus has a twelve month low of GBX 3,289.44 ($42.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,515 ($72.05).

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,800 ($62.71) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($31,356.15).

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

