Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 31,037 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,279,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,037 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $97,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in G. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 953.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 71.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on G. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of G opened at $45.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,905,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,944 in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

