GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Up to $13.35

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.35, but opened at $13.75. GeoPark shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 180 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $842.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.85.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.94 million. GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is -10.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter worth $158,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter worth $199,000. 38.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GeoPark Company Profile (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

