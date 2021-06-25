George M. Lasezkay Sells 3,707 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 3,707 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $16,236.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,210.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CLSD stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.05. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%. Analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

CLSD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.