George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$117.10. George Weston shares last traded at C$116.29, with a volume of 282,404 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WN. CIBC raised their price objective on George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$115.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.15.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.40 billion. Equities research analysts predict that George Weston Limited will post 8.4700005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total transaction of C$963,561.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,251,068.70.

George Weston Company Profile (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

