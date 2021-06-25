Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gerdau from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.75.

Gerdau stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. 11,790,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,579,648. Gerdau has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.0735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gerdau by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gerdau by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

