Giant (GIC) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 59.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 25th. Giant has a total market cap of $15,402.28 and approximately $15.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Giant has traded 55.6% lower against the dollar. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00025404 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004984 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000165 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,221,184 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

