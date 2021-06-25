Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $19,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,848,000 after buying an additional 5,640,446 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at $811,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIL stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.75. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIL. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

