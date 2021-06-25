Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,619,963 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,246 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Glacier Bancorp worth $92,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,170,000 after purchasing an additional 596,232 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $2,370,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBCI opened at $56.57 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.75.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

