Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Gap Up to $36.02

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.02, but opened at $37.20. Global Blood Therapeutics shares last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 634 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.47.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $17,324,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

