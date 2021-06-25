Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. Global Medical REIT reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GMRE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

GMRE stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $905.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.64 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 93.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,542,000 after acquiring an additional 257,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,293,000 after acquiring an additional 53,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

