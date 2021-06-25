Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Brokerages expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to post sales of $1.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.81 billion and the highest is $1.89 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $7.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.57.

NYSE:GPN traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $192.20. The stock had a trading volume of 46,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,882. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 89.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,616 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,830,043,000 after buying an additional 54,665 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,883,000 after buying an additional 325,571 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,772,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after acquiring an additional 746,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

