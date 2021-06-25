Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Global Water Resources were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after buying an additional 31,422 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Global Water Resources by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 5,000 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $80,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,669,018.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 6,640 shares of company stock worth $107,322 in the last ninety days. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GWRS opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $375.19 million, a P/E ratio of 830.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.55. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

