Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.07

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.07 and last traded at $75.07, with a volume of 4483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.22.

GMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $1,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $466,342,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,132,000 after buying an additional 86,833 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,670,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,039,000 after buying an additional 29,952 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 41.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,783,000 after buying an additional 442,180 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 4.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after buying an additional 69,098 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

