GMS (NYSE:GMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GMS had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. GMS has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $47.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,184,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought 176,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,426 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

