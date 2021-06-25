GMS (NYSE:GMS) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GMS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of GMS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.80.

GMS stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. GMS has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $47.11.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.25. GMS had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.81 per share, with a total value of $3,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 176,210 shares of company stock worth $7,359,426. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in GMS by 2.0% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in GMS by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GMS by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in GMS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

