GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 0.9% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CLSA reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

NYSE BABA traded up $4.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.03. The stock had a trading volume of 473,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,614,685. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $204.39 and a one year high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $603.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

