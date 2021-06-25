GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires 3,580 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,697,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.33. The stock has a market cap of $233.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

