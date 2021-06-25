GoalVest Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.89. 12,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,318. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.71.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,687 shares of company stock worth $7,428,050 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUM. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.72.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

