GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

GoalVest Advisory LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,830. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $178.88 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.31. The firm has a market cap of $173.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.