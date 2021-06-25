GoalVest Advisory LLC Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.8% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.78.

PYPL stock traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.19. 209,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,757,805. The company has a market cap of $339.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.33 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

