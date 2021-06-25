GoalVest Advisory LLC Lowers Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

GoalVest Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in ASML by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after buying an additional 985,753 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,556,000 after buying an additional 380,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,532,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ASML by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,482,000 after buying an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,248,000 after buying an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.00.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $693.66. 7,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,571. The company has a fifty day moving average of $662.08. The stock has a market cap of $291.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $343.25 and a 12 month high of $710.97.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. ASML’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.