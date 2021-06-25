GoalVest Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

GoalVest Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up 1.3% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

KEYS stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.23. 4,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,323. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.34. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,596 shares of company stock worth $1,399,725. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

