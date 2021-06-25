GoalVest Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,300,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,168.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,812,614.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QSR. Truist raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

